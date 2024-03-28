Noel Woman’s Club March meeting

President Hannah Bartholomew called the Noel Women's Club meeting to order on March 12. Eight members were present. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer were recited.

Secretary Vicki Barth read the minutes from the February meeting. The minutes were approved without changes. Treasurer Faye Davis presented the financial report.

The club discussed scholarships for graduating female seniors from the Noel area. Applications must be received by April 1 to be considered. The scholarships are restricted to Noel High School seniors. More information can be obtained from the school counselor.

Historian Susan Mitchell inquired about maintaining the club's history book. Vicki Barth agreed to provide her with copies of the monthly minutes.

Discussion regarding the Noel Cemetery sign was tabled until the next meeting.

Susan Mitchell volunteered to take unsold items from the club's Rags to Riches fleamarket booth to the Neosho city-wide yard sale on April 6. Members will meet on April 5 at 11 a.m. at Rags to Riches to organize the booth and confirm their place on the waiting list for an upstairs booth.

A committee comprised of Dot Harner, Faye Davis and Vicki Barth was formed to plan events for the club's 100th anniversary celebration in October.

The club decided to hold its spring bake sale on April 27 at 9 a.m. in front of Harps grocery store. Hannah Bartholomew will obtain permission from Harps. Dot Harner and Susan Mitchell volunteered to help, and final staffing will be determined at the April meeting. The need to update the club banner was also mentioned. The bake sale proceeds will be used to benefit the community.

The club voted to donate to both the Noel Primary and Elementary schools for library book purchases. Pam Thulin will deliver the checks. Another donation was approved for the Noel Easter Egg Hunt. Dot Harner will deliver the check.

The club acknowledged the positive impact of the Noel Revitalization Group's cleanup efforts.

The meeting featured a silent book auction. Members donated books and took new ones home to read, raising funds for the club.

Pam Thulin served as hostess for the evening. The theme was green, featuring St. Patrick's Day decorations and refreshments. The minutes acknowledge her contribution.

The Noel Woman's Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422.