MCHS Lady Mustang soccer spring season preview

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS lady Mustang soccer team's first game on March 19 against New Covent Academy ended in a 4-1 loss. Regardless, Coach Nathan Haikey encouraged his team, and he is confident his players will break school records this spring.

"The first week of practice was really good," Haikey said. "The energy level was extremely high; the returning players did a really good job of leading the group as well as assisting the newcomers."

This season, assistant coach Emilee Sumler will be standing alongside Haikey.

During a March 15 jamboree, players had a chance to get their feet wet while they challenged Cassville and Aurora. These friendly competitions gave players a feel as to what is to come against real opponents. A few players stood out during the game.

"Mayson Ardemagni and Mireya Sebastian have shown a lot of confidence with the ball and shot selection," Haikey said. "I really feel that those two, along with Anna Clarkson, will break some of our programs' scoring records this year. Grace Walthall sees the field extremely well and has the ability to provide several assists this season."

Midfielders Yulissa Gomez, Eh Hser Moo, Adamari Luna, and Isabel Monsalvo are also on the roster.

Forwards are Mireya Sebastian, Calry Thomas and Alondra De La Torre.

Defenders are Yarecci Quintero, Yareidy Trejo, Grace Walthall, Natalie Gillming, Lilian McGlothlin and Kaidence Willis.

Joslyn Royce is the team's goalie.

Haikey asserts the New Covenant Academy loss wasn't due to the lack of skills by his team but just "silly mistakes."

"They can play with anybody, they can compete with anybody, and they just have to believe in themselves and their abilities," Haikey said. They know how to play. We just have to put it all together and get it done."

After the New Covenant Academy match, Haikey relayed encouragement to his players.

"I have no doubt when I said you can play and challenge anybody, you can play and challenge anybody,"Haikey said.

The Lady Mustang soccer spring season will feature 17 games and finish off the season May 9 against Aurora.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Adamari Luna (No.7) exerts herself to protect the ball from her New Covenant Academy opponent.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press On Feb. 26, students lined up during the first week of soccer practice to try out for the Lady Mustang Soccer team.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Lady Mustang soccer head coach Nathan Haikey gives goalie Joslyn Royce a high five during the MCHS soccer jamboree.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press After rolling out of bounds, Yarecci Quintero (No. 2) scans the field and attempts to toss the ball to one of her teammates.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Eh Hser Moo (No.3) shows her ball handling skills at the March 15 Soccer Jamboree against Aurora.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Nathan Haikey, Lady Mustang soccer head coach, talks strategy with his players during the match against the New Covenant Academy.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The Lady Mustang soccer team came head-to-head against New Covenant Academy on March 19. Anna Clarkson (No.14) and Valery Flores (No.4) tag team to get the ball to the center of the field.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Anna Clarkson (No. 14) attempted to score a penalty kick against New Covenant Academy but overshot her kick and missed the point.

