MCHS golf spring season preview

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS 2024 golf season began March 20 against Cassville at the Cassville golf course.

The team has two veteran players and two newcomers, with Coach Kellen Hoover at the head.

"They have continued to improve since last year and play with a lot more confidence," said Hoover.

During the first week of practice in late February, the team set up special equipment and nets to help them work on their swings and follow-throughs.

"Our first week went really well," Hoover said. "We will be spending a lot of time practicing at Elk River Golf Course and it has been a great place to play."

This team consists of seniors Huston Porter, Rylan Armstrong and Jarrett Pilcher, and sophomore Kole Lewis.

Porter and Lewis return from last year's team. Newcomers are Armstrong and Pilcher.

"Both of them will be great additions to our team," said Hoover. "It was great to get a first look at those two this past week."

Hoover said he plans to see great things from the team as the girls practice their games and focus on the competitions ahead.

"I'm excited to see how we continue to progress as we get near competitions," Hoover said.

The team is scheduled to play 13 matches and finish up the 2024 season at the Big 8 Tournament at the Horton-Smith Golf Course in Springfield on April 30.

"They are a group that is going to work really hard on their game and enjoy their time out there," said Hoover. "I'm excited to see these guys keep getting better."

The golf team is scheduled to play against Neosho at 4 p.m. on April 2 at the Neosho golf course.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Golfers, Jarrett Pilcher (black) and Kole Lewis (blue), line up their shots before striking the golf balls.

