MCHS Baseball spring season preview

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS baseball team leaped ahead against Neosho on March 19, winning 1-0. Some say this is what residents can expect this team to bring to the spring baseball season.

Twenty-one athletes will participate in the MCHS baseball season, with both veteran players and newcomers stepping up to the plate. Coach Heath Alumbaugh leads the teams.

The first week of practice, which began Feb. 26, saw athletes follow a series of drills that tested their dexterity and talents. Players practiced their form and sprinting abilities by racing to the bases.

Alumbaugh will take the lead, along with coaches Clay Engel, Jordan Savage and Ty Shaver, in training this year's team. Savage will be coaching the infielders, while both Engel and Shaver will coach the outfielders. Shaver is also the MCHS freshman coach.

"Our coaches have done a tremendous job of getting our kids prepared, and they will be exciting to watch," said Bo Bergen, athletic director for MCHS. "We're really looking forward to this season."

Senior pitcher Destyn Dowd has proven his abilities as an athlete. Another player to keep an eye on is Devin Stone, a senior infielder.

"These two guys, Destyn and Devin, have really embraced that role, leading by example day in and day out," Alumbaugh said. "They've shown to be the epitome of being great young men, and they'll continue to do that."

Also on the roster are infielders Jette Akins, Persim Sohse, Kalen Goswick, Konner Land, Koner Gill, Kreighton Kasischke and Kalen Goswick.

MCHS' outfielders include Axeton Bateman, Camden Compton, Hayden Lett, Kaden Most, Eric Howard and Kasey Lynn.

Mustang utility players are Randall Bice, Tim Pagel, Wyatt Gordon and Chayton Banta.

"We've had a really good couple of weeks here," said Alumbaugh. "I really like the way these kids come onto the field every day and they're ready to work. They've shown up and attacked practice. It's gonna make for a fun year."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd pitches the ball to home plate.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Outfielder Hayden Lett successfully catches a ball in center field.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Players go through drills to see if they have the potential to make the cut. Coaches toss ground balls the see how they react and catch.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Destyn Dowd (no.15) pitches the ball as Neosho players watch their teammate stand ready at home plate.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Kreighton Kasischke (no.23) looks across the field and see one of his teammates on first base.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Head coach Heath Alumbaugh looks on as Destyn Dowd (no.15) swings at bat.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Kreighton Kasischke (no.23) sprints and makes it to third base.

