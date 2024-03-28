McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 10

Matthew Jeremy Baca, 32, Anderson, domestic assault

Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense

Joselyn Louise Richardson, 45, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense

March 11

Kamy K Boaz, 35, Anderson, property damage -- second degree

Alyssa Renee McKee, 40, no address provided, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- second offense, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

March 12

Donald Leslie Landers, 42, Anderson, court-ordered sanction

March 13

Cassandra Lynn Leonard, 37, Winslow, Ark., theft or stealing (value of property or service less than $500 -- first offense) (2), possession of controlled substance

March 14

Uriel Bahena Jr., 31, Noel, fugitive from out of state

March 15

Jerry Allen Tippler Jr., 41, Noel, fugitive from out of state, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, DWI -- persistent

March 16

Jessica Marie Nading, 34, Miami, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Andrew Blake Wasson, 33, Neosho, possession of controlled substance, owner operator of motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), DWI -- drug intoxication

Jeremiah Earl Williams, 26, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state

March 17

Damian Balboa, 22, Commerce, Okla., domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Eriverto Lopez, 38, Anderson, armed criminal action

Heather Marie Valdez, 40, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 18

Monty Gilman McLallen 57, Pineville, DWI -- persistent

Angel Alex Miranda, 31, Noel, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more (2), possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Chelsea Jo Starr, 28, Jay, Okla., endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree -- 2 or more pattern of activity -- no sexual conduct -- second/subsequent offense, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident

March 19

Jeremy Lee Bacon, 40, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 20

Jennifer Leigh Madewell, 36, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon, fugitive, addict, or incompetent person, fraudulent purchase of a firearm

Jessica Marie Nading, 34, Tiff City, Okla., possession of controlled substance

Robert Eugene Wilson, 58, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 21

Preston Allen Derossett, 38, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Joseph Ryan Manion, 45, Goodman, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree

March 22

Berlin Clayton Hall, 53, Rocky Comfort, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, tampering with utility meter -- second degree, trespassing -- first degree

Candi D Sherwood, 46, Neosho, domestic assault -- second degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, stealing

March 23

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 26, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Jason Allen Stewart, 51, Stella, defective equipment

Keaton Evertt Sanders, 22, Webb City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended