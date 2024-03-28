McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 10
Matthew Jeremy Baca, 32, Anderson, domestic assault
Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense
Joselyn Louise Richardson, 45, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense
March 11
Kamy K Boaz, 35, Anderson, property damage -- second degree
Alyssa Renee McKee, 40, no address provided, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, no address provided, violation of order of protection for adult -- second offense, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
March 12
Donald Leslie Landers, 42, Anderson, court-ordered sanction
March 13
Cassandra Lynn Leonard, 37, Winslow, Ark., theft or stealing (value of property or service less than $500 -- first offense) (2), possession of controlled substance
March 14
Uriel Bahena Jr., 31, Noel, fugitive from out of state
March 15
Jerry Allen Tippler Jr., 41, Noel, fugitive from out of state, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, DWI -- persistent
March 16
Jessica Marie Nading, 34, Miami, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Andrew Blake Wasson, 33, Neosho, possession of controlled substance, owner operator of motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), DWI -- drug intoxication
Jeremiah Earl Williams, 26, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state
March 17
Damian Balboa, 22, Commerce, Okla., domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Eriverto Lopez, 38, Anderson, armed criminal action
Heather Marie Valdez, 40, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 18
Monty Gilman McLallen 57, Pineville, DWI -- persistent
Angel Alex Miranda, 31, Noel, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more (2), possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Chelsea Jo Starr, 28, Jay, Okla., endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree -- 2 or more pattern of activity -- no sexual conduct -- second/subsequent offense, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident
March 19
Jeremy Lee Bacon, 40, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 20
Jennifer Leigh Madewell, 36, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon, fugitive, addict, or incompetent person, fraudulent purchase of a firearm
Jessica Marie Nading, 34, Tiff City, Okla., possession of controlled substance
Robert Eugene Wilson, 58, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 21
Preston Allen Derossett, 38, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Joseph Ryan Manion, 45, Goodman, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree
March 22
Berlin Clayton Hall, 53, Rocky Comfort, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, tampering with utility meter -- second degree, trespassing -- first degree
Candi D Sherwood, 46, Neosho, domestic assault -- second degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, stealing
March 23
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 26, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Jason Allen Stewart, 51, Stella, defective equipment
Keaton Evertt Sanders, 22, Webb City, driving while revoked or driving while suspended