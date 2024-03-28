Local egg producer Opal Foods donates 280,000 eggs just in time for Easter

SPRINGFIELD -- Ozarks Food Harvest received a donation of more than 23,000 dozen eggs from local egg producer Opal Foods on March 25 to help feed families facing hunger across the Ozarks.

This year's generous gift brings Opal Foods' total donation to more than 4.6 million eggs since the annual Easter season egg donation began in 2008.

"This donation of eggs arrives at a crucial time as many families continue to grapple with rising food costs, particularly for protein items," said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. "We're so grateful for Opal Foods and their ongoing generosity during the Easter season."

Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland's Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. The company, headquartered in Neosho, employs more than 300 people. The local egg producer worked with Certified Express Inc. to deliver the eggs to The Food Bank free of charge.

"The Opal Foods team is delighted to mark our 16th year of collaboration with Ozarks Food Harvest during the Easter season," said Phillip Hutchinson, chief financial officer of Opal Foods. "We are equally pleased to provide a wholesome product, rich in protein, to the families of southwest Missouri."

One in seven children and adults face hunger across The Food Bank's 28-county service area. Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 faith-based and community charities across 28 Ozarks counties.

About Ozarks Food Harvest -- The Food Bank

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 faith-based and community charities across a third of Missouri. The Food Bank reaches 70,000 individuals monthly and provides more than 20 million meals annually. Learn more at ozarksfoodharvest.org, facebook.com/ozarksfoodharvest or instagram.com/ozarksfoodharvest.

About Opal Foods

Opal Foods was formed in 2014 through a partnership with AGR Partners, Rose Acre Farms, and Weaver Brothers. Opal Foods is headquartered in Neosho and has more than 300 employees in Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. Opal Foods is a franchisee of Eggland's Best. The foundation of Opal Foods is its commitment to its team, the quality of our product, our customers' satisfaction, and the welfare of our animals. Learn more at opal-foods.com.