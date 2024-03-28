Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jeremy R. Bowman v. Trudi A. Bowman.

Paw Pwe Loe v. Jah Pwe Hei.

State of Missouri:

Blucurrent Credit Union v. Desiree S. Schuppan. Promissory note.

Capital One, N.A. v. Walter T. Fraley. Suit on account.

Duke Capital, LLC v. Mark A. Crabb. Suit on account.

Jordan K. Riggs v. Samantha K. Clifton. Motion to modify.

National Management Recovery Co. v. Shilo C. Fredrick. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Joyce A. Baile. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Joseph O'Brien. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Tina M. Bloch. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Aubrey N. Elmore. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Tammie J. Hawkins. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jason Jackson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Cathy E. Joseph. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Joann McDonald. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kristina A. Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mary A. Kimbrough. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Oren H. Williams. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Daniel C. Holtzman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Luis G. Alejandro. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Guylene Head. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Cory J. Hobbs. Contract other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael F. Rodriguez. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Cody Shearer. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Harold L. Starkey. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Cody Cade. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joseph O'Brien. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Floyd Oliphant. Suit on account.

National Management Recover v. Jacob S. Benningfield. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Terence Pierson. Breach of contract.

UHG I LLC v. Jessica Guy. Breach of contract.

UHG I LLC v. Kelly LeGrand. Suit on account.

Whistler Flats, LLC v. Greg Haibon. Rent and possession.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Hailey Alexis Hull. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Damian Balboa. Domestic assault.

Shivani Bhardwaj. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Susan Francis Bouyear. Tampering with property of another.

Peter Gene Bryan. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Leaving scene of accident. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Britt Loyal Dobbs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to the side window.

Hailey Alexis Hull. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Chaz M. James. Tampering with motor vehicle. Assault.

Kainon Tycolreese Sheppard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Dennis Alan Batson. Robbery.

Cassandra Leonard. Possession of controlled substance.

Zachry Cole McCool. Hindering prosecution of felony.

Monty G. McLallen. DWI -- persisent.

Jessica M. Nading. Possession of controlled substance.

William G. Reynolds. Trafficking drugs or attempt.

Danny E. Tandy Jr. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Jerry Allen Tippler Jr. DWI -- persistent. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk or serious injury/death to any person.

Andrew B Wasson. Possession of controlled substance.

Lori Lynn Webb. Stealing -- $750 or more.

The following cases were heard:

Candelario Edwin Esteban Gonzalez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Violated provisions of sections 302.130 or 302.178 intermediate driver's license or temp instruction permit.

State of Missouri:

Candelario Edwin Esteban Gonzalez. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Ian Skye Shay. Stealing.

Felonies:

Lori Lynn Webb. Stealing -- $750 or more.