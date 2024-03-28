Anderson discusses summer ball, property interest

ANDERSON -- The city of Anderson held a short meeting on March 19 to discuss routine reports, summer ball signups, and interest in a property on Industrial Park.

In reference to summer ball, a little more than 300 athletes signed up to participate this year. Games will begin at the end of April. All plumbing in updated bathrooms at the park will be completed before Fields of Faith is held at the park in April. Summer ball director Cara Sherman added that she'd like to have a free movie showing at the ballpark this summer in partnership with the Flick Theater -- something theater owner and alderman Jeremiah Brewer is planning to do.

The police and fire reports presented by police and fire chief David Abbott noted that both departments have been undergoing extensive training. Abbott said the response to fire calls has been strong, and the fire department has also seen new hires.

In the utility report, public works director Ben Shoemaker discussed potential interest in a new city hall building nearer to other city buildings such as the police and fire station. The conversation took a halt when some members of the board noted water and paving projects should take priority in the city. The discussion was tabled and will be revisited at a later time after Mayor Wilson can check on funding for paving. Wilson also noted he's looking into a T-Mobile grant, in the total of $50,000, which would be used to boost Main Street in the city if Anderson received the grant.

Ben Shoemaker expressed interest in purchasing property on Industrial Park. The board noted that zoning must be reviewed to ensure the property is residential, not commercial. After the zoning is checked, the conversation will continue at the next city meeting.

The city voted to pay $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit. Monthly bills totaled $88,971.52.