30-year-old cold case on ‘Grace Doe’ solved

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Detective Lorie Howard (right) embraces Danielle Pixler of Topeka, Kan., before a press conference on March 21 in which Howard and other investigators announced the solving of Pixler's sister's murder, a 30-year-old cold case. Shauna Garber was killed in 1990 by Talfey Reeves, investigators said. PINEVILLE -- Investigators with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office announced on March 21 that they have identified a suspect in the October 1990 murder of 22-year-old Shauna Harvey, AKA Shauna Garber or "Grace Doe."