2024 MCHS track sports spring preview

MCDONALD COUNTY -- On Feb. 26, the first week of practice took place at the MCHS stadium. Athletes showed their talents to make the cut for the track team.

Coaches Christopher Kane and Ashleigh Griffin watched as athletes ran on the track and participated in activities that would test their strength and agility.

Alongside Kane and Griffin were assistant coaches William Howard, Dakota VanSlyke, Logan Bell and Tori Shewmaker.

"On the sprints side, returners Corina Holland and Ireona Nirka, as well as newcomer Sammi Dows, are really standing out. They will lead the way for our sprint group," said Griffin.

Among the distance runners, Griffin said sophomore Kate Cheney is "starting strides ahead of where she did last year," and the coaches are "excited to see her growth and what she does on the distance side."

During the throwing competition, coaches "are looking forward to seeing what [their] returners and newcomers bring to the table this year."

"We have returner Anissa Ramirez leading the way with javelin," said Griffin.

According to Griffin, other team members have put in "great work over the off-season" and "should see a lot of improvement."

Kane is the boys' head coach, and he hopes his athletes will be placed "among the best in conference" this year. They are aiming for a "top four to finish out of the combined Big 8 East and West."

He wanted to give a shout-out to a few of his players, what he calls "athletes to know."

Josh Pacheco will compete in sprints, long jump, and triple jump. He has been a state qualifier in the triple jump. Toby Moore will compete in shot put and discus. He was a previous state qualifier in discus. Jayce Hitt will take part in the shot put. Adrian Short and Dominic Navin will participate in sprints, and Miguel Melendez will compete in the discus.

The track team also has "a large amount of sophomores and juniors filling out the ranks and providing depth to the team."

"They are a fun group that works together," said Griffin. "They will surprise people this year."

The boys' and girls' track teams will compete in 16 events and finish the season at the state meet in Jefferson City.