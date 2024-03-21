Noel discusses ATM machine, road repair, and city clean-up day

NOEL -- At its monthly meeting held March 12 at City Hall, Noel City Council discussed potentially putting an ATM machine at City Hall. Deborah Hopping, Noel City Clerk, said the machine would help increase citation payment, although safety concerns must be considered.

The conversation about increased break-ins with the machine was considered, and the board will continue the conversation at the next meeting.

The board also discussed road repairs, with several concerned citizens voicing their concerns, noting streets in dire need of repair. One street named was Railroad Street, with Mayor Terry Lance noting he'd contact the railroad service to see if they could assist with street repairs. The meeting was filled with community members voicing their concerns, noting other city issues and a decrease in city revenue.

"This is a year of what we have to do, not what we want to do," Lance, Noel's mayor, said while looking at the overflowing seats in city hall. Lance also noted that street repairs would become a higher priority.

Another repair discussed was the street lights out on Highway 59 going South. Hopping noted she'd contact Liberty to get the lights repaired.

The annual city-wide yard sale and city-wide clean-up were scheduled, with the yard sale event to be held April 18-21 and the clean-up to be held April 25-28. Mayor Lance said citizens dropping unaccepted items at the cleanup, such as mattresses, will be cited.

Noel received two information packets from parties interested in working on the burnt buildings to be revitalized on Main Street. Hopping said the grant for the building restoration was put on hold while waiting on submissions.

The Noel Community Revitalization Team, represented by Dustin Shurback alongside other team leaders, was present at the meeting. Shurback said the team is working to prioritize a partnership with Noel and restore and aid the Noel community.

Tiny homes were discussed, with the board noting tiny homes being added to lots must have a building permit and be inspected before city approval of the homes may take place.

For the fire report, it was noted an AFG grant was submitted for new equipment for the year.

Expenses for the city for the month totaled $69,577.47.