Lady Mustangs host 2024 girls’ soccer jamboree.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS hosted the 2024 Soccer Jamboree on Friday, March 15.

The MCHS lady Mustangs, Aurora Houn Dawgs and Cassville Wild Cats competed in a series of games to put to the test this year's newest and veteran players. Athletes had the chance to play against opponents instead of their "inter-squad" teammates and alternate between 35-minute matches.

Head Coach Nathan Haikey stood on the sidelines and watched his players take to the field.

"Varsity starters get about 20 minutes. And then in 15 minutes, we started letting the JV (junior varsity) get in and play a little bit," said Haikey.

"For a lot of them, they've never played an actual organized game. So, it's a good experience for them to get out and actually see what it's all about."

A few players stood out during the jamboree.

Anna Clarkson, Yarecci Quintero and Grace Walthall "do a good job keeping everyone on the same page," said Haikey.

"Joslyn Royce is new on the team this year," he added. "She came out and been playing goalie for us. I'm pretty impressed with her attitude and her effort."

The lady Mustangs will compete against the Webb City Cardinals on Monday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Head Coach Nathan Haikey said Anna Clarkson (No.14) played a great game against Cassville in the previous match, scoring three goals. Here, she brings the ball close to the goal and keeps the Aurora goalie busy. Later, she would go on to score a goal.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Nathan Haikey high-fives one of his players after winning the match against Cassville.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Alondra De La Torre (No.18) commands the ball and shows her skills as a player.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Anna Clarkson (No. 14) scores a goal against the Aurora.

