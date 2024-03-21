Historical Society benefit dinner and auction set April 6

The McDonald County Historical Society is hosting its ninth annual benefit dinner and auction on Saturday, April 6, starting at 5 p.m. at Century LV, 107 South Main Street in Southwest City.

The event will kick off with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The silent auction will conclude at 7 p.m., leading to an exciting live auction. There is still time to secure tickets -- with the deadline extended to Thursday, April 4.

A sampling of items to be offered in the auction:

Set of three Doug Hall prints

1 Kilo Silver Bar

Rowdy Cowgirl necklace set

Two Christmas swags from Sam Alps

Birdhouse table centerpieces

Two Michael Lloyd Gregory books

Three Quordle wooden puzzles

Dried flower arrangement from Poppy Florist

Dried flower arrangement from Anderson Floral

Colorful living plant for a porch or deck from Mustang Gardens

Dried flower arrangement in an old-fashioned watering can

For additional details and to purchase your banquet tickets, visit https://mcdonaldcountyhistory.org/events.

McDonald County Historical Society collects, preserves and celebrates the rich and unique history of McDonald County.