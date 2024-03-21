Historical Society benefit dinner and auction set April 6

The McDonald County Historical Society is hosting its ninth annual benefit dinner and auction on Saturday, April 6, starting at 5 p.m. at Century LV, 107 South Main Street in Southwest City.
The event will kick off with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The silent auction will conclude at 7 p.m., leading to an exciting live auction. There is still time to secure tickets -- with the deadline extended to Thursday, April 4.
A sampling of items to be offered in the auction:
Set of three Doug Hall prints
1 Kilo Silver Bar
Rowdy Cowgirl necklace set
Two Christmas swags from Sam Alps
Birdhouse table centerpieces
Two Michael Lloyd Gregory books
Three Quordle wooden puzzles
Dried flower arrangement from Poppy Florist
Dried flower arrangement from Anderson Floral
Colorful living plant for a porch or deck from Mustang Gardens
Dried flower arrangement in an old-fashioned watering can
For additional details and to purchase your banquet tickets, visit https://mcdonaldcountyhistory.org/events.
McDonald County Historical Society collects, preserves and celebrates the rich and unique history of McDonald County.