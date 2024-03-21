Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Becky R. Grider v. Jackie D. Grider.

Justin D. Mills v. Clarissa R. Mills.

State of Missouri:

Bank of America N.A. v. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account.

BCG Equities, LLC v. Melissa Macy. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Christopher C. Taylor. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Vance McGraw. Contract-other.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Ryan E. Haggard. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Frank Trevino. Suit on account.

QueenB Television of Kansas v. Newmans Restoration, LLC. Suit on account.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Melony J. Gonzalez. Breach on contract.

Snap-on Credit, LLC v. Cash A Smith. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Benjamin H. McGonigal. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Mary L. Lowery. Rent and possession.

Bruce A. Harvey v. John Gray. Rent and possession.

Citibank, N.A. v. William Rothrock. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. William B. Caskey. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

UHG I LLC v. Anthony Barker. Breach of contract.

UHG I LLC v. Troy Marrs. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Regan Marie Eads. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jesse Clint Faulkinberry. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Braden Levi Hixon. Driver failed to secure child less that 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Kayleigh Elizabeth Hodgkinson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nickolas Monroe Lakey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Alexus Summer Rock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly/adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Candice Marie Schulz. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brayden Lewis Teague. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Gregory Miles Young. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Anita Guillermo Aquino. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Connor McKenzie Barnett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kayleigh Elisabeth Hodgkinson. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection or railroad grade crossing.

Anastasia Koppe. Stealing.

Charles R. McNabb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David O'Reilly. Passing bad check.

Rebecca Anne Reynaert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Candice Marie Schulz. Leaving scene of accident. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Brayden Lewis Teague. DWI -- alcohol. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Samantha Diane Wilkins. Leaving the scene of an accident.

Felonies:

Vernon Conklin. Passing bad check.

Patricia J. Daley. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Danny Leon Wayne Estep. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brian Fino. Passing bad check.

Jamey W. Jones. Domestic assault.

Alyssa McKee. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jaezie J. Maples. Robbery.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Bruce Myers. Passing bad check.

Shawn A. Smith. Passing bad check.

Wilbern L. Yaws. Failed to register as a sex offender.

The following cases were heard:

James Paul McAdams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anthony Loyle Roberts. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christopher Wayne Weems. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dawn Elizabeth Vanfossen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Kamy K. Boaz. Property damage.

Jim E. Brown. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Clifford Daniels. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb David Deroin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nora B. Ortiz Juarez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Kimberly K. Mullins. Trespass.

Anthony Loyle Roberts. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Dawn Marie Tucker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Patricia J. Daley. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Jamey W. Jones. Domestic assault.

William E. Mason. Statutory sodomy -- Deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

Lester L. Smith. Passing bad check.