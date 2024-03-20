Donald Amos





Donald "Red" Lee Amos, 81, of Anderson passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2023. He was born on Nov. 26, 1941, in Evansville, Ind., to Genevieve and Elsworth Amos.

Donald, affectionately known as "Red," was surrounded by love and laughter throughout his childhood, sharing adventures with his siblings Ellsworth, Bill, Herschel, Larry, Dixie, Chester "Skip" and Diane.

On Sept. 2, 1961, Donald married Mary Amos, his beloved wife and partner in life. They were married for 52 years until she went to heaven to wait for Donald.

After a fulfilling career, Donald retired as a master sergeant from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he received many commendations and awards while serving in Vietnam and stateside. His dedication and service to his country were exemplary.

Donald is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Jr., Ellsworth, Michelle, Silver, Jonna, J.T. and Nicole Amos; and his grandchildren, Karina, Maria, Scott (Ellsworth), Alex, Levi, Emerald, Megan, Madison and Sophia. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Sr., Chester "Skip" and Diane; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth "Pappy" and Genevieve Amos; wife, Mary Amos; son, Timothy Amos; brothers, Ellsworth Jr., Clarence "Bill" and Herschel; and sister, Dixie.

Donald was a kind man who loved to tell a joke and the simple things in life. He lived his life with courage, integrity and compassion, and a tough can-do attitude.

A memorial service will be held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Monterey Wharf. Attendees will embark on a boat ride lasting approximately one hour, followed by a lunch to be determined.



