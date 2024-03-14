Randy Thornton





Randy J. Thornton, a longtime resident of Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri, passed away Feb. 27, 2024.

Born Oct. 3, 1955, in Wichita, Kan., to Marjorie Havas Thornton and Carter Thornton, Randy was one of 12 Thornton children. He was a very kind, loving person and an exceptionally hard worker. In 2019, a stroke retired him from his job of 34 years at Decco Contractors in Rogers, Ark.

Randy is survived by his wife and longtime friend, Jean, whom he married Nov. 11, 2011; three stepchildren, Carla, Patrick and Jesse; seven stepgrandkids; three great-stepgrandkids; two brothers, Curtis and Kelly; and four sisters, Lisa, Renee, Leilani and Shelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory of Joplin.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Solace House of the Ozarks in Joplin.



