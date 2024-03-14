MCHS hosts 12th annual baseball jamboree

MCDONALD COUNTY -- MCHS hosted its 12th annual baseball varsity jamboree on Saturday, March 9, to play against the Purdy Eagles, East Newton Patriots, and the Diamond Wildcats. Each team competed in several three-inning games.

"We bring in three other schools and get our feet wet for the season," said Bo Bergen, MCHS athletic director. "It's good for our kids to get out and compete against somebody else before the season actually starts."

Heath Alumbaugh is the head coach for the MCHS Mustang varsity baseball team.

"[Players] get to see somebody in a different jersey and go out and have a little fun," said Alumbaugh.

Alongside Alumbaigh are infield coach Jordan Savage and outfield coaches Clay Engel and Ty Shaver.

Shaver is also this year's freshman coach.

The varsity team consists of senior, junior, and sophomore students.

Players practiced drills to help them prepare for the season, including reacting to pop-ups, working in the elements and various wind conditions, and catching ground balls.

Number 16 is Kaden Most, who is a junior student and one of the infield players.

"I was lucky enough to get in," Most said. "The coaches were very generous."

During tryouts, Most said he was recovering from an illness. However, after recovering, he joined the team and participated in the school's jamboree.

Another player, Timothy Pheel, is Number 7 and has played the game since he was 5 years old. During the jamboree, he executed a double play by catching a ball hit to right field and throwing it to third base, resulting in a second out.

"I think we have a great coaching staff," said Pheel. We have "really smart guys who know the game."

Before approaching the mound, sophomore player Number 11, Chayton Banta, practiced pitching with the team's catcher. He is one of several pitchers for the team and has a repertoire of pitches, such as "a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a splitter, a curveball, and a slider."

As MCHS spring sports begins, Bergan is hopeful for this year's varsity baseball team.

"Our guys are focused, getting better and developing ... and we're looking forward to begin competitive."

The Mustangs will kick off the season on Friday, March 15, when they face off against the Harrison Goblins in Arkansas.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Chayton Banta practices his curve ball technique before stepping up to the mound.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Chayton Banta is MCHS' sophomore pitcher for the Mustangs. According to Banta, he has a repertoire of pitches he uses during games, which are a "four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a splitter, a curveball and a slider."



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mustang players look on as their teammates batter up against the Purdy Eagles.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The MCHS Mustangs shake hands with the Purdy Eagles as a sign of sportsmanship.

