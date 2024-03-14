MCHS Dabbs Greer Theatre Society to premier ‘Our Follies ‘24’ on March 15

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School, in conjunction with the Dabbs Greer Theater Society, will debut a play written and directed by MCHS theater teacher Wyatt Hester on March 15 at 7 p.m. at 100 Mustang Drive.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County R-1 communications director, wrote in a press release, "Tickets are $10 for general admission, or groups of 10 or more will be a ½ price ticket of $5 and can be secured at mchsdrama.simpletix.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $10."

The show, written by Hester, is set on Broadway in 1924, playing into the title. Performers on the debut night include Joni Aaron, Aiden Laffiteau, Logan Wilson, Bella Elkins, Melanie Alvarez, Sean Henson, Sam Brewer, Logan Lant, Rebekah Lilly, Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens, Lilly Hollis, Maddie Allison, Hunter Cheek, Tristan Fry, Tristan Fry, Alonha Frisby, Jasyk Hearl-Stephens, Caleb Hall, Ravyn Hearl-Stephens, Landon Mills, Reagan Garvin, Zoey Chilton, Chloe Sherrell, Chloe Howard, Hayden Tew-Jacobs, PersefonI Steinfurth, Julianne Despain and Samantha Lynch.

"The drama unfolds sprinkled with comedy, and everyone is waiting to see if Our Follies '24 will come together for opening night," Schutten wrote.