McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 3
Kimberly Michelle Allen, 35, Noel, violation of child protection order
March 4
Monte Joe Conklin, 54, Monett, tampering with a motor vehicle -- first degree
March 6
Zachary Jon Sowa, 39, Pineville, assault -- second degree
March 7
Nicholas Alan Hobbie, 22, Pineville, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting
Lauralee Nicole Hoffman, 31, Anderson, trespassing -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop
March 8
Danny Leon Estep, 47, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm -- dangerous felon
Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 55, Joplin, assault -- first degree or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action
Jennifer Leigh Madewell, 36, Anderson, unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon, fugitive, addict, or incompetent person
Asa Michael Pease, 50, Anderson, defective equipment
Ian Skye Shay, 42, Pineville, stealing (2)
March 9
Denis Vladimirovich Polivaeu, 34, Southwest City, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivisions