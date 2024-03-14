McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 3

Kimberly Michelle Allen, 35, Noel, violation of child protection order

March 4

Monte Joe Conklin, 54, Monett, tampering with a motor vehicle -- first degree

March 6

Zachary Jon Sowa, 39, Pineville, assault -- second degree

March 7

Nicholas Alan Hobbie, 22, Pineville, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting

Lauralee Nicole Hoffman, 31, Anderson, trespassing -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop

March 8

Danny Leon Estep, 47, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm -- dangerous felon

Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 55, Joplin, assault -- first degree or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action

Jennifer Leigh Madewell, 36, Anderson, unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon, fugitive, addict, or incompetent person

Asa Michael Pease, 50, Anderson, defective equipment

Ian Skye Shay, 42, Pineville, stealing (2)

March 9

Denis Vladimirovich Polivaeu, 34, Southwest City, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivisions