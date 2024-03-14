Fortieth Judicial Circuit receives Daniel J. O’Toole Award for timely justice

PINEVILLE -- The Fortieth Judicial Circuit, which includes the McDonald County Circuit Court, received the Daniel J. O'Toole award for "excellence in service" and "timely justice to the public" through achieving clearance rate-based criteria for the 2023 fiscal year.

To be considered for the award, the circuit must meet the following three criteria: a combined clearance rate of 100% or higher for all six categories, a rate of 90% or higher for all six categories, and at least four categories must have a rate of 100% or higher. Categories include circuit civil, associate civil (including small claims), domestic relations, probate, circuit felony, and all other criminal cases. The circuit court budget committee, a state committee, presented the award.

The award, named after the first chair of the state judiciary's standards monitoring committee, recognizes circuit courts' service and delivering "timely justice."

Tanya Lewis, McDonald County circuit clerk, said this is the first time she's received the award, which was started in 1997. Lewis said receiving the award has been a goal of hers and will continue to be a goal for which she strives.

"I feel like my clerks and the judges work really hard every day, and this just shows how hard we work for our citizens," Lewis said. It's a sense of pride. But it also gives them a little more worth to know that all of their hard work is paying off."

John LePage, associate circuit judge, said the court disposed of more cases than they took in, allowing for timely service.

"This is our first time ever," LePage said, nodding.

LePage said he and Lewis "work hard together," making their job easier. He noted the award offers him a sense of pride because of the large number of cases in McDonald County.

"We do work really hard together," Lewis said. "It takes everybody," she said with a smile on her face.