Facebook rumors lead to accusations of over-policing

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mayor David Blake's opening comments at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, brought attention to Facebook rumors that caused a new resurgence regarding residents accusing the city's police department of over-policing.

"As you know, [city] has gone through a rough week. I just want to say, as mayor, I'd like to see our city administration and department stay in step. The smoke will clear, and we'll get through it together."

Back on Sept. 26, residents packed into city hall, leaving standing room only to confront the city and express their concerns over the experiences they heard, accusing the police department of over-policing.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Mayor David Blake said accusations of over-policing made a resurgence after a series of comments were posted on Facebook.

This led to a series of rumors that spilled out into the community, causing confrontations with officers that resulted in one officer leaving the department. Officer Michael Akins, the department's K-9 unit handler, informed the council he would be leaving because these confrontations escalated from professional to personal.

Akins claims his family members have been subjected to harassment from residents.

Blake also discussed Facebook and the dangers of spreading rumors. He said an individual from Oklahoma approached his home, accusing the mayor of embezzlement because of a Facebook rumor. The individual had no evidence to support this accusation, and Blake would not identify this individual.

He said after a "long chat," the conversation "ended at [the individual's] pickup truck with a handshake." Later the argument would resurface during church services by the individual who went to his home.

Hoguen Apperson, a Grove, Okla., resident, said he attended the Sept. 26 meeting, which included accusations against the police department of over-policing the town.

He claims that on Nov. 8, Southwest City officers pulled him over for having a cracked taillight. He said he was stopped four different times for the same offense. Apperson acknowledges these stops were courtesy stops, and he received no citations, but he still feels this is over-policing.

Blake responded by saying that if the officer had not pulled over and performed a courtesy stop, Apperson might not have noticed his cracked taillight from the beginning.

Apperson claims that radical changes in the "past year and a half" have caused residents to complain about over-policing in Southwest City.

"You all have made radical changes to how this town's codes are enforced. People don't want to come to town. We'll go to Arkansas. We'll go through Maysville on our way to Arkansas ... because no one's getting pulled over for a crack taillight."

Apperson said he was "publicly attacked by Police Chief Bud Gow's wife" on Facebook, and he also accused council members and the mayor of "hiding behind their wives" during the confrontations on Facebook. Apperson provided no evidence to support his claims.

Alderman Stephen Golden Sr. said, "I don't read that junk. You understand me. I don't bring it up. I don't dishonor myself or my family."

Ultimately, Blake ended the conversation, saying it was "getting out of order."

"That's it. It's over. I don't want drama anymore ... let's let it go."