Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

Submitted photo

Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. The unidentified individual in this photo is labeled as number 111 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society actively seeks to match names with the faces in the Bonnibel album to safeguard this valuable historical record. If you can identify this person, kindly contact the Library at 417-223-4489 and request to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets. We appreciate any assistance in identifying this veteran by comparing photos or offering a point of reference.

Submitted photo

Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. The unidentified individual in this photo is labeled as number 111 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society actively seeks to match names with the faces in the Bonnibel album to safeguard this valuable historical record. If you can identify this person, kindly contact the Library at 417-223-4489 and request to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets. We appreciate any assistance in identifying this veteran by comparing photos or offering a point of reference.

Staff reports