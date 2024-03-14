Deadline to purchase tickets near for Historical Society benefit dinner and auction

The McDonald County Historical Society cordially invites you to its ninth annual Benefit Dinner and Auction, which will be held on Saturday, April 6, starting at 5 p.m. at Century LV, 107 South Main Street in Southwest City.

The event will kick off with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The silent auction will conclude at 7 p.m., leading to an exciting live auction. Remember to secure your reservations by Friday.

For additional details and to purchase your banquet tickets, visit https://mcdonaldcountyhistory.org/events.

McDonald County Historical Society collects, preserves and celebrates the rich and unique history of McDonald County.