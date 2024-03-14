Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Lindsay Miller. Suit on account.

Allison Deruyter v. Robert Wilks. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Arvest Bank v. Alissa S. Wallace. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Jim E. Brown. Breach of contract.

Barbara J. Maring v. David Darling. Quiet title.

BCG Equities LLC v. Sarah E. Giberti. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Danielle M Delmarco. Breach of contract.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Debra Krull. Suit on account.

Forsythe Finance LLC v. Amanda Shumate. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Ashley N. Moss. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ashton B. Bickford. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Regina F. Kissel. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Justin L. Morse. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melissa K. Phillips. Suit on account.

Katlyn Harper v. Shadow Lake LLC. Personal injury.

Kelly Tivis v. Daniel Christensen. Small claims over $100.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Christy Johnson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Vanette Latham. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jerri L. Taylor. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Joseph O'Brien. Suit on account.

Pharus Funding LLC v. Teresa Neal. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Laura Lewis. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Mackenzie N. Mathews. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Dana Beavers. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Reita Andrew. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Meaxy Andrew. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Bonnie A. Burleson. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Franklin G. Farmer. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Arvest Bank v. Axel M. Vilchez Gomez. Unlawful detainer.

Farm Credit v. Samuel Adams. Foreclosure.

Freeman Health System v. Tammie J. Hawkins. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital System LLC v. Rowdy Cooper. Suit on account.

JHPDE Finance I LLC v. Laurie Nelsen. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Michael S. O'Brien. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Armando Cervantes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason Randall Ennis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John Clyde Lingo. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jason R. Shaw. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Alyssa Mae Byrd. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Timothy S. Hager. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Wyatt Daniel Jordan. Fishing without a permit, Missouri resident.

Cassandra Leonard. Stealing.

John Clyde Lingo. Failed to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road.

Bailey Marie Pickard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Josef W. Redick. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ramon Cardiel-Rodriguez. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Ian Skye Shay. Stealing.

Kainon Tycol Reese Sheppard. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Leaving scene of accident.

Jake A. Rosse Steele Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Logan Robert Stevens. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Heidi Todd. Stealing.

Zackery Kent Turner. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Filed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Gavin Bailey Upchurch. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Dana Jean Winn. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mike Vasquez. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Ramon Cardiel-Rodriguez. DWI -- persistent.

Monte Joe Conklin. Tampering with motor vehicle. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Kenneth Trey Evans. Robbery. Armed criminal action.

Jose Carlos Gonzalez. Unlawful possession of firearm.

Scott Olan Heckmaster. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Kelly McKenzie. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Ruben Steven Riley. Statutory rape.

Richard Marc Rumetsch. Forgery.

Justin G. Scott. DWI -- alcohol-persistent.

Floyd Wayne Smith. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Justin Levi Smith. DWI -- Physical injury. Property damage.

Zachary Jon Sowa. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Carson Ray Brock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jacob Wayne Owens. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chloe Aliviaruth Winton. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Jenny Lynn Merrill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Wayne Rash. Leaving scene of accident. Driving while revoked/suspended. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Floyd W. Smith. Stealing.

Steven Lloyd Sumner. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Floyd W. Smith. Tampering with motor vehicle. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.