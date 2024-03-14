A closer look into Feb. 26 first day of practice

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mustang varsity baseball players alternate and practice catching ground balls.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press

By Daniel Bereznicki

[email protected]

