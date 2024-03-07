SWC officer requests adopting police dog

SOUTHWEST CITY -- On February 27, Officer Michael Akins of the Southwest City Police Department informed council members that he would be leaving the force due to residents accusing the department of over-policing.

"Mike [Akins], we don't want you to go. We want you to stand firm with us. We'll get through the smoke. I promise you. We will not give in," said Mayor David Blake.

Akins asserts he was able to endure the "false accusation on a professional level." But once these attacks were directed toward his family, he made the decision to leave the department and serve in another "agency."

Akins is Rocco's handler. Since he plans to leave the department, he worries about Rocco and the arrangements put in place when he leaves.

Rocco is the department's K-9 unit police dog and is trained in narcotics detection, evident, search, tracking, trailing, building and suspect apprehension.

"If I walk away, who takes Rocco? What happens to him?" said Akins. "Me and him have been together for two years. I've trained with him. I know more about that dog, and I can see things that he does and how he works with things that nobody else can see."

Akins requested that the city allow him to purchase Rocco. He assured the city that Rocco would not be "wasted" and that he and Rocco could "still continue [their] careers."

The city's concern for surrendering Rocco into Akins care would mean SWC would lose two of its officers.

"All these people donated all this money for a reason," said Alderman Stephen Golden Sr. "They did so because they wanted that drug dog in this community. And here he is. I'm not going to go against their wishes."

Another cause for concern is the monetary donations the city, various companies, and private donors have made for Rocco.

According to police chief Bud Gow, the original investment for Rocco was $20,000.

Golden asked Akins, "Are you saying that once a dog is trained, he can't be trained to another officer?"

"By the time that officer picks up to where I am, [Rocco] is about to retire," said Akins.

He added he doesn't want to "leave entirely" from the department but wishes to remain as a reserved officer instead of full-time.

Golden asked Gow if he or any of the other officers would be willing to take on Rocco. Gow and other officers declined.

"I did it for 17 years. Its way of life, not just a job," said Gow.

"So, what is the financial for that? Are we gonna have to get enough money out of him to return the money to the donors?" asked Golden.

Akins presented the city with a list of Rocco's donors and said he would be willing to ask every name on the list for their permission for him to adopt Rocco.

"May I make a suggestion for you?" said Golden. Get it in writing. When you ask somebody if they're willing to give up their money or their donation, make sure that they're willing to put it in writing. People change their minds."

Akins requested the city return to the discussion at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, March 11.