Public television’s ‘Antiques Road Show’ coming to Crystal Bridges in Bentonville in May

BENTONVILLE -- 'Antiques Roadshow,' public television's series where experts appraise the value of local residents' keepsakes, will come to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on May 14, the show's website confirms.

Those wishing to attend the production have until just before noon March 18 to enter the online ticket sweepstakes from the show's website. Each winner will receive two tickets. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Production of the show begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day it is recorded, according to information provided by the series. Some winners of ticket sweepstakes will receive "early bird" tickets allowing 6:30 a.m. entry if they entered the contest for them.

There are no general admission tickets, according to the website. Only those bringing an item to appraise are eligible to win tickets. All those who win tickets must bring at least one item for appraisal but no more than two. Every item will get an estimated value whether it appears in the show or not.

Children 12 and younger do not need a ticket, but anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No more than two children younger than 13 may accompany an adult. Children 13 years old and older must have a ticket to attend.

The production will admit ticket holders according to the time assigned on the tickets they receive. Those entering the ticket sweepstakes may give a preference for a morning, midday or afternoon entrance time. Such requests are awarded if possible, but not guaranteed. The last entrance time will be 4:30 p.m. The event will last until all ticket holders in line get their item appraised. Those attending after their appointment will go to the end of the line.

Participants are responsible for getting all items to be appraised to the production themselves. A cart or dolly for heavy items is allowed if the device has nonmetal wheels. Details such as door and elevator sizes will post on the show's website.

Ticket holders will have to stand in line, the website says, with a limited number of chairs available. The event will be wheelchair-accessible.

No firearms are allowed inside unless they are unloaded antiques to be appraised. Such firearms are strictly defined in the show's rules given on the website.

The Crystal Bridges event will come out in the show's next season, which begins in 2025.

'Antiques Roadshow' is in its 28th season this year. In 2023, it was seen by about 5 million viewers each week, according to the show's website. The last time the show taped in Arkansas was in Little Rock for season 20, which was broadcast in 2016.