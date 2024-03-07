MU Extension offers freezer beef school to cattle farmers

WEST PLAINS, Mo. -- University of Missouri Extension will host a freezer beef school March 14-15 in West Plains.

With unprecedented demand for locally grown beef, MU Extension wants to help farmers build and scale freezer beef businesses, said Eric Bailey, extension state beef nutrition specialist.

"Over the past three years, 78% of attendees have increased the size of their cattle feeding operation after attending one of our schools," Bailey said. "The freezer beef schools focus on finding and retaining customers, understanding how to produce and identify quality beef and how to build this higher-margin business."

Over the two days, attendees will take part in classroom learning, tour local feeding operations and learn from producers operating successful freezer beef businesses, he said. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with local meat locker operators about collaborating to produce and package high-quality beef that consumers desire.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.freezerbeefmo.com/. The cost is $150. Space is limited, so enroll soon.