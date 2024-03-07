MCHS athletes attend first week of practice, coaches impressed

MCDONALD COUNTY -- McDonald County High School hosted its first week of practice for its student-athletes on Feb. 26.

Track and soccer teams congregated at MCHS stadium to practice while coaches analyzed students' abilities for upcoming competitions. Nearby, baseball, softball and golf teams practiced various drills, testing MCHS athletes for skill, endurance and agility.

Coaches from the girls' track and soccer teams commented on a few star athletes fans may wish to watch.

"On the sprints side, we have returners Corina Holland and Ireona Nirka, as well as a newcomer Sammi Dows, who are really standing out. They will lead the way for our sprint group, said girls' track head coach Ashleigh Griffin. "For our distance girls' group, sophomore Kate Cheney is starting strides ahead of where she did last year. We are excited to see her growth and what she does on the distance side ... We have returner Anissa Ramirez leading the way with [the] javelin."

MCHS and residents are "looking forward to seeing what our returners and newcomers bring to the table this year," Griffin said, adding that her athletes trained during the off-season and visitors should see "a lot of improvement" for the spring-season sports.

Nathan Haikey and assistant coach Emily Simler are coaching this year's girls' soccer team. He said the energy level was extremely high during the first week of practice, and the returning players did "a really good job of leading the group, as well as assisting the newcomers."

"We, as a coaching staff, have been really impressed by everyone. This group worked really hard this winter preparing for the season," said Haikey.

He said he could "go on and on about his team" and has noticed a few athletes he believes will set new school records.

"Mayson Ardemagni and Mireya Sebastian have shown a lot of confidence with the ball and shot selection. I really feel that those two, along with Anna Clarkson, will break some of our programs' scoring records this year," said Haikey. "Grace Walthall sees the field extremely well and has the ability to provide several assists this season. The same goes for Yarecci Quinterro. Isabel Monsalvo has developed into a top midfielder and will be responsible for controlling that part of the field. Kaidence Willis will lead the defense again this season."

According to the official McDonald County athletics website, gomustangs.net, the Mustang varsity baseball team will play its first game on March 9 at 10 a.m., followed by the girls' varsity soccer game on March 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Baseball coach Heath Alumbaugh drills his athletes by having them race to first base.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Student-athletes practice their ball-handling skills on the field. "The first week of practice was really good. The energy level was extremely high; the returning players did a really good job of leading the group as well as assisting the newcomers," said Nathan Haikey, MCHS girls' soccer coach.

