McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb 25
Jack Jackson, 38, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, changed lanes when movement could not be made with safety, resulting in an accident
Feb 26
Brian Wayne Bertalotto, 52, Lanagan, property damage -- first degree
Michael Peterson Leonard, 39, Joplin, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree
Ashton Renea Presley, 34, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state
Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., 26, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Feb 27
Ramon Cardiel-Rodriguez, 71, Noel, DWI -- persistent
Rusty Allen Little, 57, Anderson, attempt statutory sodomy -- first degree -- deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old -- serious physical injuries/displays, deadly weapon or dangerous instrument/subjects victim to sexual intercourse with one or more person/victim less than 12 years of age (2), sexual misconduct involving child under 15 -- second/subsequent offense
Kelly Dale McAdams, 51, Lanagan, trespassing -- first degree
Feb 28
Rebecca G. Donaldson, 49, Anderson, probation violation, fail to produce license on demand
Jarrid Joseph Giese, 36, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without valid license -- first offense, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operated a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Tonya Jo Loyd, 34, Anderson, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid
David Eugene Maude, 50, Anderson, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid
Ahleeyah Ireounna Mahrie Smith, 18, Seligman, domestic assault -- third degree
Feb 29
Kenneth Tray Evans, 24, Goodman, robbery -- first degree, armed criminal action
Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 32, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Scott Olan Heckmaster, 32, Goodman, stealing -- $750 or more
March 1
Mark Anthony Crabb, 45, Goodman, failed to proceed with caution/yield right of way/reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights, driver operate motor vehicle without a seatbelt
Samantha Lorene Garrett, 22, Noel, stealing
Tashawn R. Williams, 22, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
March 2
David Kevin Nickell, 35, Goodman, probation violation -- misdemeanor, trespassing -- second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia
Amber Lynn Schuckman, 31, Goodman, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility