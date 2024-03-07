McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb 25

Jack Jackson, 38, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, changed lanes when movement could not be made with safety, resulting in an accident

Feb 26

Brian Wayne Bertalotto, 52, Lanagan, property damage -- first degree

Michael Peterson Leonard, 39, Joplin, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree

Ashton Renea Presley, 34, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., 26, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Feb 27

Ramon Cardiel-Rodriguez, 71, Noel, DWI -- persistent

Rusty Allen Little, 57, Anderson, attempt statutory sodomy -- first degree -- deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old -- serious physical injuries/displays, deadly weapon or dangerous instrument/subjects victim to sexual intercourse with one or more person/victim less than 12 years of age (2), sexual misconduct involving child under 15 -- second/subsequent offense

Kelly Dale McAdams, 51, Lanagan, trespassing -- first degree

Feb 28

Rebecca G. Donaldson, 49, Anderson, probation violation, fail to produce license on demand

Jarrid Joseph Giese, 36, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without valid license -- first offense, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operated a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Tonya Jo Loyd, 34, Anderson, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

David Eugene Maude, 50, Anderson, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Ahleeyah Ireounna Mahrie Smith, 18, Seligman, domestic assault -- third degree

Feb 29

Kenneth Tray Evans, 24, Goodman, robbery -- first degree, armed criminal action

Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 32, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Scott Olan Heckmaster, 32, Goodman, stealing -- $750 or more

March 1

Mark Anthony Crabb, 45, Goodman, failed to proceed with caution/yield right of way/reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights, driver operate motor vehicle without a seatbelt

Samantha Lorene Garrett, 22, Noel, stealing

Tashawn R. Williams, 22, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

March 2

David Kevin Nickell, 35, Goodman, probation violation -- misdemeanor, trespassing -- second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia

Amber Lynn Schuckman, 31, Goodman, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility