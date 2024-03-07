Local business donates $1,500 to police chief for sheriff campaign

GOODMAN--The Goodman Mini Mart, a local business at 211 Roy Hill Blvd., donated $1,500 on Feb. 10 to Police Chief Samuel Townsend's campaign for Sheriff in the Aug. 6 election.

Husband and wife Sunny Chaudhari and Cristie Chaudhari operate the Goodman Mini Mart store. This is one location in a string of businesses owned by other family members that stretches across Missouri -- including Tiff City, Neosho and Joplin -- and other locations across the United States. "This is my uncle Raj's business. We are all family," said Sunny. "So, we run this business here."

Both Sunny and Cristie come from a long line of business philanthropists who have donated to various charities and organizations.

"Every year, they give donations to help people, like the American Cancer Society," said Cristie.

According to Sunny, the family business contributed $25,000 last year to promote growth and support within the communities where they live.

The Goodman Mini Mart's donation to Townsend stems from witnessing his efforts to keep the community safe.

"He's doing a great job for Goodman and McDonald County," said Sunny. "When we close at 10:30 p.m. or open in the morning time around 4 or 5 a.m. He'll come and check if everything is good."

"This location, Caseys, Dollar General, everything, he provides a good service for safety and he is always supporting us," said Cristie.

On Feb. 10, the couple wrote a check for $1,500 to Townsend to help in his bid to be elected sheriff.

"If elected sheriff, it would be a great return on their investment," said Townsend.