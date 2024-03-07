Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

April Noble v. Todd Noble.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Benjamin H. McGonigal. Unlawful detainer.

CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Vanette Latham. Suit on account.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Shawn Pilcher. Contract-other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael J. Teager. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. v. Anthony S. Davis. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michelle Cartwright. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Vanette Latham. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Hollie Vogel. Contract-other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Johnathan M. Bowen. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Joe L. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Logan Milton. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Katrina D. Shorter. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Ivina Alfred. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Reme A. Clark. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Kodaro J. Soaz. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Falisa D. Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Anderson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Jessica S Ali'ifua. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Dustin D. Askins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jeffery Taylor. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Andrew R. Noponen.

UHG I LLC v. Marie Mock-Butterfield. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Lisa Christian. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kendra Leeann Blain. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aaron Tate Dicksinson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Bailey Autumn Fritchman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caitlin Ailene Ingram. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James Paul McAdams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nathanial Michael McCamish. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Zoe Michelle Sebastian. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Heather Layne Stackhouse. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thai Xiong. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Nathanial Michael McCamish. Failure to register motor vehicle. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Shane Makaia Collins. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Robert Jacob Danley. Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial respon siblity.

Tonquaneka Bariakbrehsay Flucas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Berlin (Rocky) C. Hall III. Trespass.

Nora B. Ortiz Juarez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Michael Leonard. Harassment.

Ferdinand Libonij Loeak. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Justin Lour. Property damage. Trespass.

Robert James McDonald. Failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection, with no traffic control.

Nancy Martinez IV. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Liyang Pang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carol A. Pate. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lorenzo Alberto Espinoza Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Rory J. Shay. Trespassing. Littering.

Barton Lee Sheffield. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Josie Taylor Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Claude Taylor. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Felonies:

Dallas A. Gillett. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Trevor Leroy Lorenz. Deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Nathanial Michael McCamish. DWI -- serious physical injury.

Brandon Don McGarrah. Tampering with motor vehicle. Forgery.

Ahleeyah Ireounna Mahrie Smith. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Katelyn Faith Briddle. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Frances Raylene Burch. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Cayla Jean Henderson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Euquilla Fay Irwin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Stephen Robert Irwin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Meafou S. Meafou. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin Wayne Parnell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Frankie Celso Villagran Jr. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Brayden Lane Weems. Failed to properly affix/fastened to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Austin David White. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Amanda Yang. Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Joseph Allen. Domestic assault.

Euquilla Fay Irwin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason W. Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Aini Joseph. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thriston Jade Lukas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Crystal G. Scott. Passing bad check.

Amanda Yang. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Felonies:

Christopher Divelbiss. Unlawful use of weapon. While intoxicated -- loaded weapon.

Dallas A. Gillett. Driving while revoked/suspended.