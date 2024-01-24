Mustangs take hit against Seneca

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County boys' basketball varsity team lost to Seneca, 63-34, on Jan. 12.

The Mustangs fell behind early, 14-4. Josh Pacheco and Anthony D'Amico each scored a point and Destyn Dowd added two points.

McDonald County outscored Seneca, 13-12, in the second quarter. Pacheco had 2 points and Cael Carlin scored 3. Dowd and Toby Moore scored 4 points each.

Seneca had a strong third quarter, outscoring McDonald County, 24-5. Wyatt Gordon scored 2 points, and D'Amico scored 3 points for the Mustangs.

Overall, Dowd led McDonald County with 8 points, and Pacheco scored 7 points.