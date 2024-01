McDonald County wrestling results

McDonald County girls

Big 8 Girls Conference

McDonald County placed sixth with 76 points

100: Ellysia Wasson (15-8) placed second.

Round 1: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) won by disqualification over Bianca Dockery (Marshfield), 26-11.

Round 2: Averi Dawn (Nevada) won by fall over Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), fall 1:18.

Round 3: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) won by fall over Riley Stumpff (Cassville), fall 1:13.

105: McKenzie Lechilder (6-12) placed fourth.

Round 1: Isabelle Bauman (Cassville) won by fall over McKenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), fall 1:25.

Round 2: Mary Jastal (Monett) won by fall over McKenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), fall 0:56).

Round 3: Bayleigh Cruise (Marshfield) won by fall over McKenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), fall 1:05.

115: Jaslyn Benhumea (9-12) placed second.

Round 1: McKenzie Callaghan (Nevada) won by decision over Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 11-10.

Round 2: Graclyn Hursh (Marshfield) won by technical fall over Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 6:00.

Round 3: Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County) won by major decision over Jackelin Cervantes (Cassville), 14-6.

130: Anjelika Alarcon (12-4) placed second.

Round 1: Camryn Elliott (Marshfield) won by fall over Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County), fall 2:31.

Round 3: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Brinklee Janes (Nevada), fall 0:36.

Round 4: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Tessa Kinslow (Seneca), fall 1:34.

Round 5: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Mackenzie Kugler (Reeds Spring), fall 0:52.

140: Macie Smith (7-14) placed fifth.

Round 2: LeAndra Shotts (Nevada) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 0:51.

Round 3: Jasmine Koehler (Aurora) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 1:30.

Round 4: Payton Boyce (Marshfield) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 1:27.

Round 5: Faith James (Cassville) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 0:33.

145: Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (11-11) placed fifth.

Round 1: Kierstin Allen (Reeds Spring) won by fall over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), fall 3:30.

Round 2: Sarah Wilson (Marshfield) won by fall over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), fall 3:13.

Round 3: Allison Olson (Nevada) won by decision over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), 7-6.

Round 4: Hailey Roark (Cassville) won by fall over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), fall 3:20.

155: Candy Martinez (0-11) placed eighth.

Round 1: Harley Lankford (Seneca) won by fall over Candy Martinez (McDonald County, fall 0:19.

Round 3: Candy Martinez (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 4: Ella Heathman (Nevada) won by fall over Candy Martinez (McDonald County), fall 1:07.

Round 5: Kami Blankenship (Hollister) won by fall over Candy Martinez (McDonald County), fall 2:34.

Seventh place match: Melissa Barnett (Aurora) won by fall over Candy Martinez (McDonald County), fall 2:31.

190: Gisel Aragon (10-3) placed third.

Round 1: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by decision over Gracelyn Bull (Marshfield), 3-1.

Round 2: Heather Hall (Cassville) won by fall over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), fall 3:52.

Round 3: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by medical forfeit over Kaylee Mastroianni (Logan-Rogersville).

Round 4: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by fall over Jennifer Aguilar (Nevada), fall 0:57.

Round 5: Isabella Renfro (Seneca) won by fall over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), fall 1:41.

Cassville 54, McDonald County 21

100: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) won by fall over Riley Stumpff (Cassville), fall 1:15.

105: Isabelle Bauman (Cassville) won by fall over McKenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), fall 1:47.

110: Alexis Lopez (Cassville) won by forfeit.

115: Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County) won by decision over Jackelin Cervantes (Cassville), 7-5)

120: Breanna Gordon (Cassville) won by forfeit.

125: Kennedy Truman (Cassville) won by forfeit.

130: Double forfeit.

135: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) won by fall over Saige Holman (Cassville), fall 0:22.

140: Faith James (Cassville) won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), fall 1:06.

145: Hailey Roark (Cassville) won by fall over Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (McDonald County), fall 1:35.

155: Rebekah Fry (Cassville) won by fall over Candy Martinez (McDonald County), fall 0:33.

170: Elisa Ardos (Cassville) won by forfeit.

190: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by fall over Heather Hall (Casville), fall 4:25.

235: Delight Otto (Cassville) won by forfeit.

McDonald County boys

McDonald County 45, Cassville 34

106: Kaleb Artherton (Cassville) won by fall over Reyes Mendoza (McDonald County), fall 2:20.

113: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by decision over Rylen Holman (Cassville), decision 10-6.

120: Bradley Stumpff (Cassville) won by fall over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), fall 0:49.

126: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Kole Fry (Cassville), fall 0:48.

132: Jaret Hinson (Cassville) won by major decision over Dominic Navin (McDonald County), major decision 11-3.

138: Landon Vick (McDonald County) won by fall over Jonathan Lopez (Cassville), fall 2:53.

144: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) won by fall over Tyler Rattigan (Cassville), fall 3:39.

150: Riley James (Cassville) won by fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), fall 3:20.

157: Tristan Thompson (Cassville) won by fall over Andrew Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:19.

165: Colton Roark (Cassville) won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:53.

175: Emmit Houston (McDonald County) won by forfeit

190: Kenneth Kenneth (McDonald County) won by forfeit.

215: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Jesse James (Cassville), fall 1:37.

285: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Ethan Sizemore (Cassville), fall 1:44.

Big 8 Tournament

McDonald County placed second with 328 points

106: Adam Bogart (17-16) placed third.

Round 1: Brody Zimmerman (Logan-Rogersville) 12-9 won by fall over Adam Bogart (McDonald County), fall 2:43.

Round 3: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 17-16 won by fall over Ryan Southern (Hollister), fall 1:21).

Round 4: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 17-16 won by decision over Kaleb Artherton (Cassville), decision 13-6.

Round 5: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 17-16 received a bye (Bye)

Third-place match: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) 17-16 won by fall over Luis Sanchez (Monett), fall 2:11.

113: Eberson Perez (15-13) placed fifth.

Round 1: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) won by decision over Grayson Clevenger (Reeds Spring), decision 8-2.

Round 3: Johnathan McGlynn (Marshfield) 22-10 by decision over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), decision 6-4.

Round 5: Paxton Bruegal (Seneca) won by decision over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), decision 7-5.

Fifth-place match: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) won by major decision over Rylen Holman (Cassville), major decision 14-4)

120: Robinson Yoshino (18-18) placed third.

Round 1: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 3: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Izaiah Watkins (Logan-Rogersville) , technical fall 1.5 5:31.

Round 5: Keatin Burleson (Seneca) won by fall over Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County), fall 0:52.

Third-place lace match: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Beau Reyes (Marshfield), fall 1:00.

126: Paden Vance (7-12) placed fourth.

Round 2: Shane Pearson (Reeds Spring) won by fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), fall 0:33.

Round 3: Paden Vance (McDonald County) won by fall over Jacob Sohm (Nevada), fall 1:37.

Round 4: Paden Vance (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 5 - Paden Vance (McDonald County) received a bye.

Third-place match: Mac Mohnen (Marshfield) won by fall over Paden Vance (McDonald County), fall 1:38.

132: Dominic Navin (13-20) placed second.

Round 1: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 3: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) won by fall over Corbin Neil (Nevada), fall 3:11.

Round 5: Dominic Navin (McDonald County) won by decision over Braxton Yost (Logan-Rogersville), decision 11-10.

First-place match: Eli Manley (Seneca) won by tech fall over Dominic Navin (McDonald County, technical fall 1.5 2:18.

138: Ayden Ball (14-15) placed third.

Round 1: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) won by fall over Adrian Self (Aurora), fall 3:32.

Round 3: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) won by fall over Gage Harris (Hollister), fall 2:54.

Round 4: Trentyn Raney (Seneca) won by fall over Ayden Ball (McDonald County), fall 2:31.

Round 5: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) won by fall over Brayden Colon (Reeds Spring), fall 1:52.

Third-place match: Ayden Ball (McDonald County) won by decision over Rowen Homburg (Logan-Rogersville), decision 9-6.

144: Anthony Ocampo (14-10) placed sixth.

Round 1: Bryson Whitman (Hollister) won by fall over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), fall 0:29.

Round 3: Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 4: Tanner Davidson (Marshfield) won by fall over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), fall 2:41.

Round 5: Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County) won by fall over Mason Rillstone (Cassville), fall 3:23.

Fifth-place match: Cody Parnell (Aurora) won by fall over Anthony Ocampo (McDonald County), fall 2:10.

150: Ethan Jones (11-26) placed sixth.

Round 1: Jackson Snider (Logan-Rogersville) won by fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), fall 2:11.

Round 2: Blaine Fritchey (Seneca) won by fall over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), fall 2:32.

Round 3: Ethan Jones (McDonald County) won by fall over Grant Ray (Hollister), fall 0:56.

Round 4: Ethan Jones (McDonald County) won by decision over Jacob Denman (Nevada), decision 13-8.

Fifth-place match: Daniel Settles (Reeds Spring) won by major decision over Ethan Jones (McDonald County), major decision 9-0.

157: Leo Soas (17-13) placed eighth.

Round 1: Henry Reed (Monett) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 4:41.

Round 2: Leo Soas (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Aidrik White (Logan-Rogersville), technical fall -1.5 4:00.

Round 3: Zachary Preston (Reeds Spring) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 2:19.

Round 5: Tristan Thompson (Cassville) won by fall over Leo Soas (McDonald County), fall 0:26.

Seventh-place match: Keelan Stewart (Marshfield) won by decision over Leo Soas (McDonald County), decision 4-2.

165: Brady Bogart (13-22) placed fifth.

Round 1: Levi Fuller (Marshfield) won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:52.

Round 3: Brady Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Lawrence Beck (Aurora), fall 1:20.

Round 4: Landon Commons (Seneca) won by fall over Brady Bogart (McDonald County), fall 0:36.

Round 5: Brady Bogart (McDonald County) received a bye.

Fifth-place match: Brady Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Ezekiel Norris (Hollister), fall 0:36.

175: Alex Bogart (15-18) placed third.

Round 2: Tyler Longobardi (Nevada) won by decision over Alex Bogart (McDonald County), decision 7-0.

Round 3: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by decision over Sawyer Cornell (Seneca), decision 8-5.

Round 4: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Marshall Loftin (Reeds Spring), fall 0:48.

Round 5: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) received a bye.

Third-place match: Alex Bogart (McDonald County) won by major decision over Keziah Queen (Logan-Rogersville), major decision 14-3.

190: Malosi Sosef (13-6) placed third.

Round 1: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 3: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 5: Kolbey Ballowe (Logan-Rogersville) won by decision over Malosi Sosef (McDonald County), decision 5-2.

Third-place match: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by major decision over Kaleb Farris (Monett), major decision 9-1.

215: Samuel Murphy (31-3) placed first,

Round 1: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Ryan Owens (Seneca), fall 1:06.

Round 2: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Aidan McCall (Monett), fall 3:23.

Round 4: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 5 - Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) on by fall over Peyton Woolman (Marshfield), fall 1:30.

First-place match: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Sebastian Michaud (Reeds Spring), fall 1:33.

285: Jayce Hitt (26-3) placed first.

Round 1: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 2: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Spencer Michaud (Reeds Spring), fall 1:53.

Round 4: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) received a bye.

Round 5: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Ethan Sizemore (Cassville), fall 0:46.

First-place match: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over DJ Glidewell (Nevada), fall 1:18.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Jayce Hitt (left) grapples his opponent Ethan Sizemore from Cassville. Hitt would win by fall over Sizemore.