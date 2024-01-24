McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan 7

Randall William Douglas, 33, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check

Jan 8

Brandon Lee Yoder, 22, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, burglary -- second degree

Jan 9

Brandie Megan Clouse, 32, Jane, stealing

Talia Maria Henson, 20, Southwest City, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jan 10

Leandra Marie Jones, 44, Grove, Okla., possession of controlled substance

Jan 11

Stevan Aquino, 20, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

Dale Arthur Barnett, 49, Grove, Okla., DWI -- alcohol

Anna May Morgan, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., vehicle license/inspection/title, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Richard Santiago, 45, Neosho, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Floyd Wayne Smith, 23, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, stealing, possession of controlled substance, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Jan 12

Eric Garcia Garcia, 48, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol

Terry Dewayne Griffin, 43, Pineville, failed to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

Ciriaco Albert Jimenezortega, 41, Decatur, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Dirige Keller, 26, Noel, assault -- third degree

Kiara V. Rogers, 20, no address provided, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Caleb Samson, 31, Anderson, assault -- third degree

Jerry Allen Tippler Jr, 40, Springfield, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, DWI -- alcohol

Jan 13

Torrance D. Farmer, 22, Fayetteville, Ark., failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction

Stephanie Francine Zinn, 41, Lanagan, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jan 16

Charles Levi Beasley, 37, Carthage, DWI -- persistent

Jan 17

Paul Douglas Barker, 53, Rogers, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content

Robert Donald Marlow Deutscher, 37, Eucha, Okla., operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Francis Gerrard Messimore, 42, no address provided, DWI -- alcohol

Idania Judith Monterroso-Ortiz, 21, Carthage, DWI -- death of another not a passenger

Jan 18

Brandy P. Bevis, 38, Stella, DWI -- alcohol

Kacy Ann Jordan, 36, Southwest City, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 months payment due under order of support

Jan 19

Michael Lee Valencia, 45, Vanmeter, Iowa, driving while intoxicated

Nathan Asher Womack, 35, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance, failed to register vehicle

Jan 20

Eric Noel Bishop, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., trespassing -- first degree, stealing -- physically taking

Edwin William Browning, 40, Goodman, fugitive from out of state, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Cody Ray Hembree, 32, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Crystal Gaye Scott, 48, Anderson, passing bad check