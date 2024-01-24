McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan 7
Randall William Douglas, 33, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check
Jan 8
Brandon Lee Yoder, 22, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, burglary -- second degree
Jan 9
Brandie Megan Clouse, 32, Jane, stealing
Talia Maria Henson, 20, Southwest City, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jan 10
Leandra Marie Jones, 44, Grove, Okla., possession of controlled substance
Jan 11
Stevan Aquino, 20, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact
Dale Arthur Barnett, 49, Grove, Okla., DWI -- alcohol
Anna May Morgan, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., vehicle license/inspection/title, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Richard Santiago, 45, Neosho, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid
Floyd Wayne Smith, 23, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, stealing, possession of controlled substance, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Jan 12
Eric Garcia Garcia, 48, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol
Terry Dewayne Griffin, 43, Pineville, failed to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425
Ciriaco Albert Jimenezortega, 41, Decatur, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Dirige Keller, 26, Noel, assault -- third degree
Kiara V. Rogers, 20, no address provided, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct
Caleb Samson, 31, Anderson, assault -- third degree
Jerry Allen Tippler Jr, 40, Springfield, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, DWI -- alcohol
Jan 13
Torrance D. Farmer, 22, Fayetteville, Ark., failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction
Stephanie Francine Zinn, 41, Lanagan, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jan 16
Charles Levi Beasley, 37, Carthage, DWI -- persistent
Jan 17
Paul Douglas Barker, 53, Rogers, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content
Robert Donald Marlow Deutscher, 37, Eucha, Okla., operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Francis Gerrard Messimore, 42, no address provided, DWI -- alcohol
Idania Judith Monterroso-Ortiz, 21, Carthage, DWI -- death of another not a passenger
Jan 18
Brandy P. Bevis, 38, Stella, DWI -- alcohol
Kacy Ann Jordan, 36, Southwest City, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 months payment due under order of support
Jan 19
Michael Lee Valencia, 45, Vanmeter, Iowa, driving while intoxicated
Nathan Asher Womack, 35, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance, failed to register vehicle
Jan 20
Eric Noel Bishop, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., trespassing -- first degree, stealing -- physically taking
Edwin William Browning, 40, Goodman, fugitive from out of state, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Cody Ray Hembree, 32, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Crystal Gaye Scott, 48, Anderson, passing bad check