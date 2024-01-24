Lady Mustangs come home for a 62-40 win

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County varsity girls' basketball team beat Adrian, 62-40, in a Jan. 18 game.

The Mustangs outscored Adrian, 15-12, to start off the game as Anna Clarkson made two free throws and a three-point shot. Carlee Cooper had 5 points, Dakota O'Brien added 4 points, and Rosalyn Huston had 2 points.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs scored 16 points, while Adrian had only 7 points. Jamie Washam scored 6 points, O'Brien and Kearston Hopkins each had 3 points and Cooper scored 2.

Adrian had 13 third-quarter points, but McDonald County had 19 points. Carlie Martin scored 6, Cooper 5, O'Brien and Washam scored 2 points each and Huston scored 4 points.

The fourth quarter saw the Mustangs outscore Adrian, 12-8. Clarkson scored 3 points, Martin had 5, O'Brien had 1 point and Huston scored 3 points.

Notable McDonald County players were:

Cooper scored 12 points.

Huston scored 11 points.

Martin scored 11 points, including two 3-point shots.

Clarkson scored 9 points.

O'Brien scored 9 points.

Washam scored 8 points.

Hopkins scored 3 points.