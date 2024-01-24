Lady Mustangs blaze ahead to victory over Seneca

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's Lady Mustang varsity basketball team beat Seneca, 61-28, in a Jan. 12 game.

The Mustangs blazed ahead with 23 points in the first quarter, surpassing Seneca's 7. Dakota O'Brien scored 13 of those points. Anna Clarkson made two 3-pointers, and Carlie Martin scored 4.

Seneca scored 9 points in the second quarter but fell further behind, with McDonald County scoring another 16.

The Mustangs outscored Seneca in the third quarter, as well, 17-11.

In the fourth quarter, McDonald County scored 5 points, and Seneca scored a point on a free throw. Corina Holland scored 2 points and O'Brien had 3 points in the quarter.