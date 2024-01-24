Historic School Day to take place at New Bethel School

On Thursday, Feb. 8, New Bethel School in Anderson will host its third annual Historic School Day. The event is for home-schooled children in grades 1-8.

For those who sign up to participate, the day will be set in the year 1920. The children will walk a half mile to the school, dressed in period clothing, carrying their lunch in a lunch bucket (no commercially prepared foods). The school day begins at 9 a.m. with the sound of the school bell ringing.

First on the agenda is bringing in firewood for the wood stove and pumping water for the day's use (from the original well and pump). Then, seated at antique school desks, the children pledge allegiance to the American flag, followed by prayer. Parents are invited to stay the first hour as we discuss the differences between life in the early 20th century and our current way of life.

Lessons begin with a reading from a McGuffy Reader, then a lesson on the "Great War" in Europe, the Panama Canal, and the Ford Model T car. Later, we have lessons in arithmetic, music, writing and penmanship, and finally, an old-fashioned spelling bee.

An hour for lunch provides ample time to play Red Rover or Over Annie. The day ends at 4 p.m. when parents come to walk their children back "home."

Any children in grades 1-8 may participate but must register by Feb. 1. There is seating in the classroom for 19 children.

There is no charge for the event, though donations to the school are appreciated. For more information or to register your child, call 417-658-5427.

New Bethel School is a two-room historic school built of rock from local farms. The school served the community of New Bethel from 1915 to 1948. It has been fully restored. It is located 3 miles west of Anderson on New Bethel Road. The address is 669 New Bethel Road, Anderson.

More information may be found on the New Bethel School Preservation Association's Facebook page.