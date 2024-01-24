Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this McDonald County WWII veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo, unidentified photo number 28 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album.

The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.