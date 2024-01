Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Gena L. McCormick v. Michael H. McCormick.

Ashley N. Mayo v. Paul D. Mayo

Amy D. Fox v. Andy O. Torres.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Phillip Hawley. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates v. Joseph D. Forthun. Unlawful detainer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kalib I. Gauthier. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Lorena M. Homler. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. John W. Wakeley. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Mario Villagres. Suit on account.

Saber Life Foundation v. Jim Smith. Breach of contract.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Taylor Hayes. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Republic Finance v. Cathy L. Howard. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kristine Elizabeth Cumpton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cayla Jean Henderson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Euquilla Fay Irwin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Stephen Robert Irwin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Justin Wayne Parnell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brayden Lane Weems. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Bradon Lee Yoder. Trespassing.

State of Missouri:

Kennith Michael Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Emily A. Belcher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ryan Noel Bloomingdale. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Katelyn Faith Briddle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Spencer Caden Briggs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kristine Elizabeth Cumpton. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Nathan Eugene Daugherty. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered)

Paul Christopher Delapena. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cameron Lee Dodsworth. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Angel B. Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua Tyler Goodson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Willy Etienne. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Magan Marie Herrin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Torrance Lee Hill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karolann Howe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Millie Claire Irving. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Euquilla Fay Irwin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacquelyn A. Johnson. Stealing.

Aini Joseph. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Konley Alayne Kestner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thriston Jade Lukas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Todd Owen Petillo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chloe Aliviaruth Winton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Stevan Aquino. Abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5.

Bradley G. DeShields. Property damage.

Terry D. Griffin. Failed to register as a sex offender pursuant to secs 589.400-.425.

Kiara Viola Rogers. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Stephanie Francine Zinn. Possession of controlled substance.

The following cases were heard:

Nathaniel E. Hull. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Austin Christopher Mielke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Brandie M. Clouse. Stealing.

Austin Christopher Mielke. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Charles L. Beasley. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Property damage. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jeffrey A. Howard. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Stealing $750 or more.

Anthony D. Jewell. DWI -- alcohol.

Skyler Ryan Peters. Possession of controlled substance.

Jerry Russell Ware II. Burglary.