ANDERSON -- Anderson's monthly city meeting, which was set to take place Jan. 16 at Anderson City Hall, was rescheduled due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The monthly meeting was rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 23, with decisions and updates from the meeting to be published the following week.

Anderson city meetings occur monthly and are held the third Tuesday of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend the open meeting at city hall.