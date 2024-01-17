Snow and cold close schools and businesses, afford sledding

PINEVILLE -- The first significant snowfall of the season caused numerous closings across McDonald County due to hazardous road conditions, accompanied by extremely cold temperatures.

Snow fell on Sunday, blanketing the region with 3 to 4 inches of snow and causing slick road conditions across the county. Along with the snow came an arctic blast, causing temperatures to plummet below zero at night and hover just above the zero mark during the daytime.

The snow and cold resulted in schools being closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week, and children were asked to use alternative methods of instruction materials on snow days to meet their required number of school days. Schools were also closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, when light snow resulted in hazardous road conditions.

The blanket of snow also afforded children the opportunity to get out on their sleds and speed down hillsides.

Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Pineville City Hall and snow. City Hall was closed January 15 due to hazardous road conditions.



Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Snowy footprints on the Pineville square. Pineville received its first sizable snow of the year.

