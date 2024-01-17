Quilts on display in Gentry Public Library

GENTRY -- Twenty-seven quilts are on display in the McKee Community Room of Gentry's Public Library through Friday of this week.

The quilts are part of Gentry's annual quilt show, sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce and McKee Foods Corp.

Winners in this year's show include the following:

365 Challenge, best of show, by Eiko Roby;

Autumn Rose, best machine quilting, by Amy Matzler;

Lone Star Roses, best small quilt, by Eiko Roby;

Turtle 2.0, best use of color, by Toni Sarratt, with Garden Posies by Joyce Kerr a close runner-up; and

Flower Shop, best applique, by Janet Cater.

The community choice award winner will be announced at the end of the show.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Flower Garden quilt by Janet Cater won in the best applique category at the Gentry Quilt Show, which is ongoing this week.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Turtle 2.0 quilt by Toni Sarratt won in the best use of color category at the Gentry Quilt Show, which is ongoing this week.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The 365 Day Challenge by Eiko Roby won in the best-of-show quilt category at the Gentry Quilt Show, ongoing this week.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Garden Posies quilt by Joyce Kerr was the first runner-up in the best use of color category at the Gentry Quilt Show, ongoing this week at the McKee Community Room at the Gentry Public Library.

