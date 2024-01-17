Poultry farms sue Tyson for Missouri plant’s close

Missouri chicken growers have sued Tyson Foods Inc., claiming breach of contract and fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation related to the company's recent decision to close its processing plant in Dexter, Mo.

The plaintiffs in the case comprise three separate growers or farms.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 22 in Stoddard County, Mo., Circuit Court.

According to the suit, Tyson Foods has operated a vertically integrated chicken production system in Stoddard County. Tyson Foods owned all the chickens but contracted with farmers to raise them.

The suit claims farmers made significant investments into their infrastructure based on "repeated representations and promises" that Tyson would continue to operate its processing plant in Dexter.

Tyson knew for a significant period of time that it would close the plant, resulting in the plaintiffs making additional investments and incurring more debt, the suit said.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit references a Tyson Foods filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 as an example of knowledge that the plant would be subject to closure.

Plaintiffs claim Tyson Foods identified $1 billion in recurring savings year to year, to be carried out in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, without informing the farmers the Dexter plant closure was part of the savings.

The suit also claims that company representatives said the Dexter plant would remain in operation for years to come.

Certain plaintiffs in the case claim they invested in improvements to their farms to meet the demands and expectations of Tyson Foods, including $200,000 worth of nesting boxes a few months before the closure announcement.

The lawsuit claims Tyson threatened to cancel the contract with one of the plaintiffs if upgrades to a farm were not completed.

Another plaintiff spent $2.6 million in November 2021 to build new egg production and chicken houses.

The lawsuit claims that the plaintiffs have suffered monetary, property, personal, and other damages because of the misrepresentation and breach of contract.

The plaintiffs are requesting damages and attorney's fees, costs, and other relief.

The Dexter plant's closure resulted in the loss of 683 jobs at the end of 2023, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release.

Cal-Maine Foods plans to purchase the Dexter processing plant from Tyson Foods and said it will invest $13 million and create about 96 jobs.