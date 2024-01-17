OPINION: Questions to ask candidates for public office

With election season upon us and a host of candidates vying for our votes in the upcoming elections, I would suggest you examine the candidates' (including state and local candidates) knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, a document those elected will swear to uphold.

I would ask the following questions:

1. Have you ever read and studied the entire U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights you will swear to uphold? When and where?

2. Which powers were given to the federal government, and which powers were retained by the states and the people?

3. Which powers were given to the Legislative Branch? the Executive Branch? the Judicial Branch? Why were they so divided?

4. What is the only legal tender allowed for use in the United States for the payment of debts?

5. Which rights of the people are protected by the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Third Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, etc.? Are these rights given by the Constitution or protected by the Constitution?

6. Is the listing of rights in the Bill of Rights the total sum of all rights belonging to the people?

7. Does the Constitution give the federal government the authority to regulate education? to give foreign or domestic aid? or to regulate air or water quality? to own and manage land within state boundaries? to give away federal money in the form of grants or stimulus packages?

8. Who retains powers not specifically assigned to the federal government by the U.S. Constitution?

9. Does the federal government have the authority to overturn state laws regulating abortion and marriage?

10. If elected, will you keep your oath of office and uphold the Constitution of the United States, reject all attempts to violate rights protected in the Bill of Rights, and nullify all federal usurpation of powers not granted by the U.S. Constitution?

If you ask these questions and receive honest answers, it will likely narrow the list of candidates for whom you could vote -- at least if honest answers are given and you are a true American and value the Constitution as the founding document and law of our land. And if you don't know the answers or have never read and studied the founding document of the United States -- the supreme law of our land -- you can read and study it here: America's Founding Documents. I suggest you do.

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer. He may be contacted by email at [email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.