ON TAP

THURSDAY

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Harrison at Siloam Springs, 7th^4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs, 8th^5:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs, 9th^6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Siloam Springs at Harrison, 7th^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Harrison, 8th^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Harrison, 9th^6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

John Brown at Texas Wesleyan,^6 p.m.

MEN

John Brown at Texas Wesleyan,^8 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Russellville at Siloam Springs,^6 p.m.

BOYS

Russellville at Siloam Springs,^7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU,^2 p.m.

MEN

Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU,^4 p.m.

MONDAY

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Farmington at Siloam Springs, 7th^4:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs, 8th^5:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs, 9th,^6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Siloam Springs at Farmington, 7th,^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Farmington, 8th^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Farmington, 9th^6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Harrison at Siloam Springs,^4 p.m.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Van Buren at Siloam Springs,^6 p.m.

BOYS

Van Buren at Siloam Springs,^7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN

John Brown at Oklahoma City,^6 p.m.

MEN

John Brown at Oklahoma City,^8 p.m.

