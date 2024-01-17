ON TAP
THURSDAY
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Harrison at Siloam Springs, 7th^4:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs, 8th^5:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs, 9th^6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Siloam Springs at Harrison, 7th^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs at Harrison, 8th^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs at Harrison, 9th^6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WOMEN
John Brown at Texas Wesleyan,^6 p.m.
MEN
John Brown at Texas Wesleyan,^8 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Russellville at Siloam Springs,^6 p.m.
BOYS
Russellville at Siloam Springs,^7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WOMEN
Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU,^2 p.m.
MEN
Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU,^4 p.m.
MONDAY
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Farmington at Siloam Springs, 7th^4:30 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs, 8th^5:30 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs, 9th,^6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Siloam Springs at Farmington, 7th,^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs at Farmington, 8th^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs at Farmington, 9th^6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Harrison at Siloam Springs,^4 p.m.
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Van Buren at Siloam Springs,^6 p.m.
BOYS
Van Buren at Siloam Springs,^7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WOMEN
John Brown at Oklahoma City,^6 p.m.
MEN
John Brown at Oklahoma City,^8 p.m.
