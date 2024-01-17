NWA fishing report: Where there’s shad, there’s likely stripers nearby

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Trout are biting well at Lake Brittany on white or yellow Power Eggs or small gold and red spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are following schools of shad. Anglers should, too.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide said the best striper fishing is south of Horseshoe Bend park and up the White and War Eagle river tributaries. Find shad and there will likely be stripers, Conklin said. A depth finder will show shad schools, or look for gulls feeding on shad. Shad netted from the lake, or brood minnows, are the best striper baits.

Crappie were biting minnows or jigs as shallow as five feet deep last week in the Blue Springs area, but those fish may have moved out by now, Conklin said. With the lake at a low level, crappie may likely be suspended over flats and not congregating so much around timber.

Walleye haven't started migrating to the White and War Eagle river tributaries yet, Conklin added. That should start around Feb. 1. For black bass, fish with jerk baits, jig and pigs or crawdad-colored crank baits.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, recommends fishing for trout with prepared baits such as Berkley Power Bait, Power Eggs or Pautzke Fire Bait. Small spoons or small jigs may also work.

Power generation at Beaver Dam may take place on chilly mornings and also in the evening. This creates higher water and swifter flow.

Lake Fayetteville

The lake is temporarily closed for its seasonal closure. It will reopen Sunday. Trails around the lake are open.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride reports little fishing activity. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs around the old White River bridge.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting any soft plastic lure rigged any style.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Grand Lake. Try crank baits or plastic worms along points and in coves. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Catfish are biting fair on liver, shad or cut bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs around docks or brush on the main lake. Catfish are biting fair on liver, cut bait or shad. Black bass fishing is slow.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said fishing where there are shad is key to catching black bass. Fishing is best on sunny days. Try a drop-shot rig or jigging spoon 30 to 70 feet deep over tree tops or along points. Crawdad-colored crank baits are working along banks where rock transitions to gravel. Wind-blown banks are good to try. Jerk baits or jig and pigs may also work.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff