Mustangs JV basketball rolls to win

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's JV girls basketball team dominated East Newton, 43-26, on Jan. 11.

The Mustangs would lead by 10 points from the outset as the Patriots struggled to score. Tatym Trudeau had six points, and Kearston Hopkins and Aniss Ramirez had two points each.

In the second quarter, East Newton gained momentum and wasn't far behind McDonald County at 8-6. Of the eight points in the second quarter, Hopkins scored five and Ramirez had three.

The Mustangs had 13 points in third quarter as five players scored. Hopkins had five points, with Trudeau, Ramirez, Vanessa Zamora, and Jada Howard with two points each. East Newton scored six points in the quarter.

East Newton would retaliate with 14 points in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to overtake the Mustangs as they scored 12 points to secure the win.

Hopkins scored 13 points, sinking two three-point shots; Ramirez scored 12 points, and Trudeau scored eight points, including back-to-back 3-point shots.

Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ty Bohannan, head JV coach assistant varsity, discuss strategy with the JV Mustang Girl's Basketball team.

