Mustangs dominate against East Newton in 65-13 game

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County varsity girl's basketball team dominated East Newton, 65-13, on Jan. 11.

From the start, the Mustangs gained 24 points as the Patriots scored only one. Carlie Martin and Dakota O'Brien each had nine points. Jamie Washam had four points, and Anna Clarkson had two.

In the second quarter, East Newton put in an effort to catch up with the Mustangs, but the Patriots continued to lag behind McDonald County, 20-9. Martin scored nine, O'Brien scored six, Washam scored four, and Rosalyn Huston scored one point in the quarter.

The Mustangs continued their stride by scoring 16 points in the third quarter. Five players put points on the board. Clarkson scored two and Martin had three points. Cooper and O'Brien had two points each. Washam had six points and Huston one point. East Newton only scored two points in the quarter.

"We played well early in the first half. They did what they were supposed to do," head coach Sean Crane said. "We have a group that's got some big goals and took care of business in game one of our conference play."

Martin scored 21 points, sinking five of seven free throws. O'Brien scored 17 points, and Washam had 14 points.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Dakota O'Brien shoots and scores a free throw. During the game, she sank three out of her four free-throw shots.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Anna Clarkson passes the ball to teammate Natalie Gillming.

