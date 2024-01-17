McDonald County Briefs

McDonald County Senior Center Noel

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold Music Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. There will be a potluck dinner. For more information, call 417-475-3195.

The address of the senior center is 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. Its business hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Louine Gardner, who heads up the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry, opens the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center. It is open to all who need food.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. This week, Red Dirt Duo Band will begin playing at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.